World Cup 2022: Stephanie Frappart 'clears path for female referees'
- Published
A female referee will officiate a men's game later in a World Cup first - and it's giving one ambitious young match official confidence in her future.
"It just makes the path way more clear," says Jawahir Roble, known as JJ.
The 27-year-old made history herself when she became the UK's first female Muslim referee in 2020.
JJ spoke to BBC Newsbeat ahead of Stephanie Frappart taking charge of Germany v Costa Rica later.
She dreams of officiating a World Cup or Premiere League match herself.
And, thanks to Stephanie, JJ says she can't see anything holding her back.
"I know if I keep working out, I will get it," JJ says. "There is no stopping now."
JJ was just 10 when she moved to London as a refugee with her family after fleeing civil war in Somalia.
She grew to love football after living a stone's throw from Wembley Stadium and originally held dreams of playing herself.
"If you're a referee, you have the best seat on the pitch," she says. "It still lets me stay involved in football."
Stephanie, from France, will be joined by assistant referees - Brazilian Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Diaz Medina - at Al Bayt Stadium.
Together they will form the first all-female on-field officiating team in the history of the tournament.
Stephanie told the BBC it was a good development not only for referees, but for women too.
"Women are taking more and more responsibility in society, in the industry," she says. "It's a good sign to see women in the men's World Cup."
While JJ says she's got "a long way to go" before she'll be refereeing the top league matches, "it's not a bad start" she says of her career so far.
"I'm on my way," she says. "It might take a bit longer but I'm not too far."
JJ hopes the tournament will go some way to improving women's rights in host country Qatar.
The Gulf state, which follows strict Muslim laws, has been widely criticised for its ban on same-sex relationships, women's rights and its treatment of migrant workers.
"It does make me feel sad," says JJ. "But we have seen a lot of female supporters in stadiums and I hope they change their mind and support women."
For now, she wants to inspire more women to get involved in refereeing and sport.
"I want to keep inspiring girls all around the world," she says.
"It's not about men or women. It's about whoever works hard and sticks to their dream and makes it happen."