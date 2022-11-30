Hailey Bieber: Speaking out about ovarian cyst will help others
- Published
Hailey Bieber has shared that she has an ovarian cyst "the size of an apple".
Sharing an image of her stomach on Instagram, the 26-year-old said she wasn't pregnant, and explained she's suffered from the condition before.
"It's never fun," the US model told her 49 million followers, adding that she does not have other ovarian conditions such as endometriosis.
"It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy," she said.
"Anyways... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this."
One of those who can relate is 21-year-old Demelza May.
Demelza tells BBC Newsbeat she didn't "have any idea" about ovarian cysts until it happened to her, with her symptoms often being put down to IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome).
It took around six months for Demelza to be properly diagnosed.
"In January 2021 I went to A&E and was sent home for period pain," she says. "I then went back in July with extreme pain and I was [told it was] a bowel issue."
In the end, the 15cm by 15cm cyst had twisted because it had become so large.
What is an ovarian cyst?
- A fluid-filled sac that develops on an ovary. They're very common and usually do not cause any symptoms
- Most ovarian cysts occur naturally and go away in a few months without needing any treatment
- An ovarian cyst usually only causes symptoms if it splits, is very large or blocks the blood supply to the ovaries
- In these cases, symptoms can include pelvic pain, a frequent need to urinate, heavy periods, irregular periods or lighter periods than normal, bloating and a swollen tummy
- The NHS website suggests visiting a GP if you have symptoms of an ovarian cyst
Source: NHS
Demelza says she had "stomach issues for a while and wasn't really sure what it was".
It was frustrating, she says, for her symptoms to be "brushed off" as other stomach issues.
But - "luckily" - her GP pushed for an ultrasound.
"And they discovered that I had a very large ovarian cyst. It was actually twisted, which was the reason for the stabbing pain," she says.
"The main symptoms were bloating pain. I just didn't feel right in myself."
"When I spoke to the surgeon, he said I could have had the cyst for number of years."
She describes it as a "relief" that something could be done "to sort the pain".
Demelza praises Hailey for speaking out and feels it will raise more awareness for a medical issue that many may not know about until they need urgent attention.
"I was lucky that I kept my ovary," she says. "They did say it was very hit or miss whether I was to keep my ovary because it was quite late in the game."
"I think it helps people think about getting a second opinion and really looking into the symptoms and not being afraid to speak out about it," she adds.