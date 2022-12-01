Levi Davis: Family frustrated over search for missing rugby star
The family of rugby player Levi Davis say they are frustrated by the lack of information from the investigation into his disappearance.
Levi has been missing in Spain for over a month, with his mum Julie describing progress as being "very slow".
The 24-year-old travelled to Barcelona on 29 October, after visiting a friend in Ibiza for a week.
He took a boat to the Catalan capital, going to the Old Irish Pub, and was spotted on CCTV leaving around 10pm.
The rugby union player has not been seen or heard from since.
Police investigation
Julie last had contact with her son on the day he went missing, when he sent a video while travelling on the boat telling her "it's beautiful here".
Since the end of October there have been a few possible sightings of Levi - but none have been confirmed as him.
Then, almost two weeks ago, his passport was discovered at the port area of the city.
Spanish police have confirmed this to the BBC, but say they can't comment on the investigation any further at this stage.
Julie wants more detail.
"Since the last thing we heard about the passport, there's been no more information."
The last few weeks have been "the scariest time" of her life and "an emotional whirlwind".
She travelled to Barcelona with her son Nathan a few weeks ago to search for Levi herself, and is planning to go back again soon.
Mental health struggles
Julie says Levi was very open about his mental health, and in the last few months he'd been dealing with a knee injury.
She thinks he needed some time to himself - as "the accumulation of all the struggles and the injury" had taken a toll mentally.
According to his friend Tom Varndell, Levi had been trying to "deal with things a bit more on his own" in recent months.
"Rather than going out there and trying to seek help - or ask people for support," the former England rugby player adds.
When Levi's passport was found, Tom says his hopes were "dashed" a little bit.
But both Julie and Tom still believe there will be good news in the future.
And Julie has this message for Levi: "We're all missing you, all the family care for you so much. We just want you home, son.
"Please come home and we can sort out whatever is going on, together."