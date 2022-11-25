Life After Prison: Podcast wants to break stigma of leaving jail
Getting out of prison might sound like a reason to celebrate. But for many freedom can be a frightening prospect. So two ex-inmates have launched a podcast about it.
Busy streets, finding things to talk about, and getting on the housing ladder.
Just three of the problems ex-offenders face after being released from prison.
"It's quite emotional. You're happy and excited, but at the same time, you're stressed and worried. Things feel quite intense," says Zak Khalil.
The 31-year-old was released from prison in 2019.
He'd served almost nine years after being given three separate sentences for robbery and drugs offences.
And then he was out.
'More than your mistake'
Zak says adapting to life outside was really difficult.
"Imagine being dropped in the middle of a jungle, it's that same feeling," Zak tells BBC Newsbeat.
"I couldn't really get involved in conversations, because all I could talk about is prison."
"How do you show that you're much more than someone who's made a mistake and served time?"
His co-presenter Jules Rowan can relate. The 26-year-old served two and a half years for grievous bodily harm (GBH) and describes leaving prison as "overwhelming".
"I really felt like no-one could understand me. I was overwhelmed and life suddenly felt so fast," she says.
As well as dealing with new surroundings and emotions, Jules explains you have a daunting to-do list which includes finding housing and work opportunities.
"It's why we started Life After Prison, to provide quick, straightforward answers."
The pair have started talking about issues like these on a new podcast with the aim of helping people in a similar position.
The podcast is funded by charity The Prison Radio Association, with topics such as convictions, finding accommodation and employment tips all being covered.
"We always hear from a professional that works in an organisation or charity and they provide direct answers to questions we get," Jules says.
'You need help'
Inmates have access to Prison Radio, with it broadcasting 24/7 to inmates in more than 100 prisons across England and Wales.
It's a service Jules describes as a "big help" but says support is also needed on the other side.
"I think you need help when you're in there because you're not around your family or friends," she says.
"But when you're outside, you need just as much, and it's not always there."
And she believes a lack of help is one of the reasons why people re-offend.
"There isn't support, so you're on your own."
National Prison Radio points out that Zak and Jules have both served their sentences and, in their view, are "now doing a job that is giving back to society".
And despite it focusing on ex-offenders, Zak wants Life After Prison to be a podcast for everyone.
"If you have a loved one or friend who has spent time inside, this will help you understand their journey," he says.
On a personal level, Zak says it's helped his relationship with his mum, who has featured on an episode.
"It opened a dialogue for me and her to talk about our experience because that's something we've never talked about before."
For Jules, her wish is that the podcast gets people talking.
"You think no-one understands you, so you don't talk about it.
"But we don't want people to feel that way."