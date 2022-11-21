World Cup: Leah Williamson says players shouldn't stay silent
England captain Leah Williamson has said it's "rubbish" to tell players to "stick to football" and avoid politics.
England, Wales and other squads planned to wear anti-discrimination OneLove armbands at this year's World Cup.
But they've rolled back on the plan after Fifa said it would give a yellow card to players who wore them.
Leah, who wore a rainbow armband in support of LGBT rights at this summer's Euros, said players should have "every opportunity" to promote inclusivity.
"We want everybody to enjoy it," she told BBC Newsbeat last week.
"And I don't want anybody to feel that they can't, because of who they are. So every opportunity that they have to bridge that gap will be great."
The 2022 host nation Qatar has been criticised for its record on human rights and its attitude to same-sex relationships, which are banned in the Arab country.
It's also faced accusations that thousands of migrant workers died during construction of new stadiums, hotels and roads. It has disputed numbers reported in the media.
Football's governing body Fifa, which organises the World Cup, also prompted anger when it said players should "stick to football" after some said they planned to speak out.
Speaking ahead of England's first World Cup game, Arsenal defender Leah said football bosses should allow players to be "advocates for positive change".
"Football has such a massive reach and impact on so many people that if we were to stay silent on issues that that we thought we should speak up about, I think you're asking them to be less of who they are and hide a part of themselves," she said.
"I'm sure that I've had 1,000 discussions about it within the team and knowing a few of the boys and knowing some of them quite well I'm sure they make the right decisions."
Leah said she'll be "following the journey" of the England squad but the controversy around the World Cup has taken "a bit of the fun and enjoyment away".
"But I do want the boys to do well, and I will follow their journey. I just don't think I'll be watching it as as keen of a fan as I always have been."
Leah is hopeful the game can change - particularly after the Lionesses' stunning Euros success and the "influx" of young female players it's inspired.
And she thinks that change needs to come from the top - with more representation at the highest levels of the sport.
"When we put together these boards and these boardrooms and have those conversations, we want people in there that have different opinions," she said.
"And the fact that we would exclude women from that would be silly."
England are set to play Iran in their opening game.
In response to the row over OneLove armbands, Fifa has permitted captains to wear its own No Discrimination armbands for the duration of the tournament.