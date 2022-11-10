Housing and rent 'recipe for disaster for young people' - Shelter
Young people face a "surge in homelessness" amid the cost-of-living crisis, a leading charity has warned.
Shelter says it gets more than 1,000 calls every day to its emergency support helpline.
So far this year, according to its latest figures, 40% of those have come from 16 to 34-year-olds.
A case worker at Shelter's Sheffield call centre tells BBC Newsbeat rising rents and living costs are "a recipe for disaster for young people".
Olivia Dunphy, 25, and colleague Jenny Lamb, 31, are among the people who pick calls from people looking for support.
'Always do something'
They say they've noticed more people calling for help after exhausting existing options.
"It can get quite disheartening," Olivia says.
"There is always something you could do for someone, and even just listening to someone is helpful to them."
Taking calls from people her age in desperate situations is "really hard", Olivia says.
"There are cases that hit closer to home, especially for me, like I'm bisexual.
"I've had a lot of calls where people are living with homophobic family members, or homophobic flatmates.
"They really want to escape that, but they just can't, because they can't afford to."
Jenny says the rising cost of living has "intensified" the usual obstacles young people face, including accommodation, pay and job stability.
According to Shelter, the proportion of callers under 34 who were at risk of homelessness has risen by 10%.
The charity says more and more people tell them the cost of living is making their situation even harder.
'Heartbreaking'
Brandon was kicked out of his home and found himself living on the streets just over a month ago.
"There was a lot of violence, it was a very volatile home," he says.
"Being on the street and homeless was very rough."
"I didn't know where the next meal would come from, or where to sleep.
"It was heartbreaking leaving home because that's where I've lived for so many years, and now not being there anymore, it still haunts me to this day."
The council told Brandon it was not prepared to help "in any way" and it would be up to social services.
"At that point in time, I was thinking that I don't know what I'm going to do because social services weren't helping either," Brandon says.
So he called Shelter.
"The person I was talking to was very helpful. He tried everything he could, and eventually it worked. He helped me find where I'm living now."
Brandon says he's in a much better place now.
"Whether you need to talk to people, or just relax and have a nice chat, and it's a lovely home."
If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, help and support is available via BBC Action Line.