Nurses' strike: Why young NHS workers are voting 'yes'
NHS nurses are expected to vote in favour of the biggest-ever strike action their profession has seen.
Unions say nurses aren't paid enough as cost of living rises overtake wages, and they face increasing pressure as more and more colleagues quit.
The government has pleaded with staff not to strike for the sake of patients, but health workers say their current workloads are dangerously high.
BBC Newsbeat spoke to young nurses to find out about their experiences.
Student nurse Ellie McNicol is among those supporting future strike action.
The 22-year-old only started her course at the University of Bristol last year but says she has already seen enough to know things need to change.
"Lots of mistakes are happening that shouldn't be due to staffing pressures," she says.
"I've seen it first-hand.
"We get a lot of pressure put on us."
Ellie was inspired to get into nursing after caring for her brother when he was in an accident a couple of years ago.
"If I didn't feel so strongly about wanting to help people I'd consider dropping out," she says.
"I knew it was going to be hard. It's common knowledge that nurses don't get half of what they deserve."
As a student, she doesn't get paid for her time working on wards but receives a bursary to help with her travel costs.
'Really big reason'
We won't know if the strike is definitely going ahead until the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announces the result of its ballot this week.
There has been criticism from some about the risk to patients and the government has urged staff not to down tools.
Ellie understands the concerns, but says: "If nurses feel like their only option is to strike, it must be something really big.
"When it's Royal Mail, it's just people's post, not their lives on the line," she says.
With the cost of living increasing, she argues nurses have to look after themselves as much as they look after others.
The strikes: What you need to know
- If strikes take place, they would affect non-urgent but not emergency care
- The RCN called for a rise of 5% above the RPI inflation rate which currently stands at above 12%, but no UK nation has offered close to that
- Starting salaries for nurses in England are currently just above £27,000, rising to nearly £55,000 for the most senior nurses
- The government had appealed to nurses to "carefully consider" the impact on patients
- This is the first time the RCN has balloted all its members for strike action in its 106-year history
'Can't afford my job'
Luke, who works in Wales, says he voted to strike after six years in the job.
"The volume of work and the level of responsibility is unbelievable for the money you're on," says Luke, who didn't want to share his full name.
He's seen his outgoings shoot up by £400 a month, and says he's having to pick up extra weekend shifts to make ends meet.
"How is frozen pay going to help me deal with that?" he asks. "My job is now unaffordable."
Although high numbers of nurses are choosing to leave the profession, Luke says he is so passionate about his career he would not consider quitting.
"None of us are in this for the money," he says. "This is not a career you go in to to get rich.
"It's not just a job you do - you give a piece of yourself to it."
Choosing to strike was a "preventative measure", he says, insisting wards wouldn't be left unsafe on strike days but adding the quality of care was already slipping.
"It really is life and death," he says.
"Patients are already suffering because we're struggling to give them the care they need and deserve."