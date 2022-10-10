Prince and Princess of Wales take over Radio 1 Newsbeat
- Published
The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken over Radio 1's daily news show to present a mental health special.
Newsbeat welcomed the royals-turned-reporters into the station's Live Lounge to chat to four guests about their experiences.
They included a young mental health advocate who recently advised writers on TV soap EastEnders about a schizophrenia storyline.
The full show, recorded on World Mental Health Day, airs on Tuesday.
During the discussion, the prince and princess spoke about stigmas around mental health, the pressures of social media and ways to equip young people with the tools to open up about how they're feeling.
The prince said the couple wanted to "have a meaningful conversation about mental health".
Catherine added: "The first step for all of us is to keep having those conversations and keep reaching out for help."