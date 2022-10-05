BET Hip Hop Awards: Kendrick Lamar and Drake the big winners
Kendrick Lamar was the big winner at the BET Hip Hop Awards, taking home six trophies.
The rapper won artist of the year, coming out on top against the likes of Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.
He also triumphed in the album of the year, lyricist of the year, best live performer, best video and video director categories.
Drake also enjoyed success on the night, being nominated for 14 awards, and winning three.
The awards are a spin-off of the main BET Awards, with the ceremony focusing on celebrating black entertainment.
50 Cent came out on top for hustler of the year, with Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West and Megan Thee Stallion also nominated for the prize.
But, despite being nominated 10 times, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, did not receive any awards.
Tributes
At Tuesday's ceremony, artists including Wu-Tang Clan, Lil' Kim, Fat Joe and Remy Ma performed a tribute to Loud Records.
The label - which signed Wu-Tang Clan - is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
Kodak Black also performed and during his set paid tribute to the late PnB Rock who was shot dead last month.
"Long live PnB, man," he said. "You touched a real gangster. Put your hands up for PnB Rock. Let's go."
The musician, real name Rakim Hasheem Allen, was killed at a Los Angeles waffle house while dining with his girlfriend.
The winners in full
Best hip-hop video: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar for Family Ties
Best collaboration: Future ft. Drake & Tems for Wait for You
Best duo or group: EARTHGANG
Best Live Performer: Kendrick Lamar
Lyricist of the year: Kendrick Lamar
Video director of the year: Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
Song of the year: Latto for Big Energy
Hip-hop album of the year: Kendrick Lamar for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Hip-hop artist of the year: Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the year: Hitmaka
Best breakthrough hip-hop artist: Glorilla
DJ of the year: DJ Drama
Best hip-hop platform: Caresha Please and Drink Champs (tied)
Hustler of the year: 50 Cent
Sweet 16 - Best Featured Verse: Drake for Churchill Downs (Jack Harlow ft. Drake) and Drake for Wait for You (Future ft. Drake & Tems)
Impact track: Lizzo for About Damn Time
Best International Flow: Benjamin Epps (France)