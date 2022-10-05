BET Hip Hop Awards: Kendrick Lamar and Drake the big winners

Kendrick LamarGetty Images

Kendrick Lamar was the big winner at the BET Hip Hop Awards, taking home six trophies.

The rapper won artist of the year, coming out on top against the likes of Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

He also triumphed in the album of the year, lyricist of the year, best live performer, best video and video director categories.

Drake also enjoyed success on the night, being nominated for 14 awards, and winning three.

The awards are a spin-off of the main BET Awards, with the ceremony focusing on celebrating black entertainment.

Getty Images
Lizzo's About Damn Time won in the Impact Track category

50 Cent came out on top for hustler of the year, with Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West and Megan Thee Stallion also nominated for the prize.

But, despite being nominated 10 times, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, did not receive any awards.

Tributes

At Tuesday's ceremony, artists including Wu-Tang Clan, Lil' Kim, Fat Joe and Remy Ma performed a tribute to Loud Records.

The label - which signed Wu-Tang Clan - is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Kodak Black also performed and during his set paid tribute to the late PnB Rock who was shot dead last month.

"Long live PnB, man," he said. "You touched a real gangster. Put your hands up for PnB Rock. Let's go."

The musician, real name Rakim Hasheem Allen, was killed at a Los Angeles waffle house while dining with his girlfriend.

The winners in full

Best hip-hop video: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar for Family Ties

Best collaboration: Future ft. Drake & Tems for Wait for You

Best duo or group: EARTHGANG

Best Live Performer: Kendrick Lamar

Lyricist of the year: Kendrick Lamar

Video director of the year: Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free

Song of the year: Latto for Big Energy

Hip-hop album of the year: Kendrick Lamar for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Hip-hop artist of the year: Kendrick Lamar

Producer of the year: Hitmaka

Best breakthrough hip-hop artist: Glorilla

DJ of the year: DJ Drama

Best hip-hop platform: Caresha Please and Drink Champs (tied)

Hustler of the year: 50 Cent

Sweet 16 - Best Featured Verse: Drake for Churchill Downs (Jack Harlow ft. Drake) and Drake for Wait for You (Future ft. Drake & Tems)

Impact track: Lizzo for About Damn Time

Best International Flow: Benjamin Epps (France)

