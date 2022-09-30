Harry Styles: Could singer's make-up get more men into cosmetics?
By Bonnie McLaren and Megan Lawton
Newsbeat reporters
- Published
Harry Styles is one of the world's most famous popstars, known for his fun fashion and record-breaking tracks.
He's also recently become a lead actor, starring in Don't Worry Darling.
And the 28-year-old is about to add make-up designer to his resume, announcing this week that his company, Pleasing, is expanding into cosmetics.
It already sells nail polishes - which Harry is often seen wearing - and will soon be flogging a palette of pigments for the eyes and cheeks.
The brand's website shows both male and female models sporting the products.
But could the collaboration with Brazilian-born fashion designer Marco Ribeiro get more men reaching for a make-up brush?
Of course, many make-up obsessives - like drag queens, beauty influencers or artists - have been creating extravagant looks for years.
But Melissa Austin, 25, editor of a beauty website, tells BBC Newsbeat she's noticed more men embracing cosmetics - usually to cover imperfections such as spots - in daily life.
She says popstars and actors like Harry often wear cosmetics to look their best under heavy lighting on stage or on camera.
"More and more male celebrities are talking about wearing make-up, and that seems to have given men the confidence to give wearing make-up a go," Melissa says.
"You see way more men reaching for concealer or eyeliner, and dabbling in skincare routines, than you did five or so years ago." She also says more men have been wearing nail polish, too.
Paul Reddin, 29, says he started to wear make-up - such as tinted moisturiser and concealer - as he felt "self-conscious" about dark circles under his eyes.
"During school kids would make comments about me looking like I'm on drugs or just looking like I'm really tired all the time," he says.
"So it's always something that I've had in the back of my mind."
"Also, I think that you can look good wearing make-up, it doesn't have to be drag make-up or over the top.
"I once actually had someone do a contour on me and I thought I looked great."
Michael Henderson, 25, also says he started wearing make-up to feel more confident about his skin, and that he wears it on days when he needs a boost - such as when he's going on a night out, or to a business meeting.
"It started off with concealer, but as I got older it went into full-blown concealer and foundation, and [I also wear] the occasional bit of bronzer," he says.
But will Harry launching a make-up line inspire more men to invest in a make-up bag?
Michael says he wouldn't personally buy the palette and doesn't think the new products will encourage more guys to wear it.
"I think men wearing make-up will continue to grow at its current pace, but I don't think it'll make an impact," he says.
Melissa, however, is more optimistic.
"As we progress as a society the idea of gender norms is constantly shifting," she says.
"Harry Styles has been extremely influential in changes to how we see masculinity and gender norms, so for him to come out with a make-up line can only be beneficial to the progression of men feeling as though they can wear make-up," she says.
"The more you see men wearing make-up in the news, the more likely it is to spread into the norm."
Paul also hopes it paves way for a change.
"You see girls all the time wearing natural make-up and looking fantastic, so why isn't it something that guys can do as well if they want to look better?
"I think it's great that Harry Styles is launching a make-up line."