Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds sent the internet into a frenzy when he revealed Hugh Jackman would return as Wolverine in the next Deadpool film.
The Canadian actor has been open about his desire for the adamantium-clawed anti-hero to join his foul-mouthed mercenary on-screen.
Previous films have made references to Wolverine - with Jackman making a post-credit cameo in Deadpool 2.
And Reynolds finally confirmed what fans had hoped in a 90-second reveal.
The video has had more than 25 million views, been liked one million times and has received hundreds of thousands of replies - many excited about the news - in less than a day.
He tweeted the announcement with the caption "Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one" - a reference to Deadpool's previous appearance in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine.
Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022
In the video, he sits on a sofa and talks about his desire to make Deadpool's first official appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) "feel special".
He narrates about his search for inspiration over the top of a montage of him performing various tasks.
These include walking through the woods, and, in a cheeky nod to the football team he co-owns - working out while sporting a Wrexham AFC baseball cap.
The clip then cuts back to Reynolds on the sofa, as Jackman walks through the background of the shot.
"Hey, Hugh," says Reynolds, "want to play Wolverine one more time".
"Yeah, sure, Ryan," Jackman replies.
The video then cuts to a title card - "Coming Hughn" - before a Deadpool logo fades in and Wolverine's famous claw marks appear over the top of it.
Jackman first played Wolverine - a mutant with regenerative powers - in 2000's X-Men, and appeared in multiple films as the character.
His last appearance, in 2017's Logan - was assumed to be his final outing in the role.