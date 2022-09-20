Lil Baby: Arrests over Vancouver Breakout Festival chaos
By Bonnie McLaren
Lil Baby sparked chaos when he dropped out of a Canadian music festival's headline slot at the last minute.
The rapper's set was pulled just 30 minutes before the end of the Breakout Festival in Vancouver, with organisers explaining the 27-year-old was unwell.
Videos online appear to show chaotic scenes erupting in the PNE Amphitheatre venue after the announcement.
Canadian Police arrested seven people and estimated that thousands of dollars in damage was caused.
Fans had flocked to see Lil Baby, real name Dominique Armani Jones, who has collaborated with stars including Drake and Nicki Minaj.
But "destructive concert-goers became hostile" after the cancellation was announced, according to Vancouver Police Constable Tania Visintin.
In a statement, she said "several hundred people began fighting and destroying property".
Bins and food kiosks were overturned and damaged, she said, and tables, fridges and tents knocked down and thrown.
"Several people climbed various fixtures including a tall lamp-post," she said.
Bottles and other objects were thrown at police after dozens of officers were brought in from around the city to tackle the violence, Con Visintin added.
No major injuries were reported.
Lil Baby later apologised to fans for his absence, writing on Instagram: "I would like to start off by saying I truly apologise Vancouver, Canada, the Breakout Festival, and to everyone who was in attendance!
"I have been going so hard these past few months without any breaks that it finally caught up with me. And my body completely shut down.
"I owe you guys big time and will for sure make up for it soon."
Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G and Sofaygo also pulled out of the festival.
Crescendo1, one of the companies organising the event, has since told fans they can claim partial refunds.
In a statement, it said: "We do not condone violence or destruction of property and are utterly disappointed with the way some of our patrons acted at this year's event."
Lil Baby's third album, Only Me, is released next month.
The Drip Too Hard rapper has recently collaborated with DJ Khaled and Drake on track Staying Alive.