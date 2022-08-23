Clearing: 'BTec results delay has cost my place'
By Manish Pandey
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
Students still waiting for their BTec results say they are losing out on university places as the race to snap up spots through clearing heats up.
New figures show that record numbers of school leavers are looking for a course after missing their target grades.
BTec students, who were due to get their results last Thursday, say the delays threaten their future plans.
Exam board Pearson says it is "working around the clock" to get results out to those still waiting.
Charlotte Howard, 19, says she was left feeling "completely disheartened" when she failed to get a place through clearing.
Normally, the process gives students who don't get their required grades an opportunity to get on to a different course.
Many taking a BTec - a vocational alternative to A-Levels - were due to get their results from the Pearson exam board last Thursday.
'Career change'
Charlotte had to wait until Monday afternoon for hers - but she didn't get the grades for her first choice university.
With her results arriving so late, she then found out she'd missed out on a space to get on to the child nursing course she wanted.
"I feel as if we're almost being punished because our results were released later," she says.
"I'm going to have to think about a career change.
"Or I'm going to have to see if I'm going to take a gap year to try and get the grades I need," she tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
New figures show the number of UK-based students in clearing remains at a record high, five days since results were published.
By Tuesday, a total of 43,590 were marked as "free to be placed in clearing" on the UCAS website.
Charlotte feels Pearson should have done more to ensure results came on time.
"Or at least made a point to universities that it isn't our fault," she added.
Exam regulator Ofqual has confirmed it will review the cause of the delays.
A spokesman told Newsbeat awarding organisations such as Pearson were "making good progress" as they worked through remaining results.
"While our first priority is students expecting results this year, it is clearly important that we review what has happened to make sure that students in future years receive results when they expect them, so they can progress in their education, apprenticeship or employment," they added.
UCAS chief executive, Clare Marchant said there were "still thousands of courses available in clearing".
"Many unis and colleges hold open days giving you the opportunity to explore them. You can find out more by visiting their websites."
In an update on their website, Pearson said they would "continue to work around the clock" to get results to students.
It stated they had issued around 200,000 results by results day last week, and 1,950 BTec results since Thursday had been sent to UCAS.
But there has been no information given around the number of results still not provided to students.
Addressing the delays this year, the exam board said "Covid certainly complicated things", and it cited a need for "different information" being needed as another reason for delay.
"Without all the data we need, we are unable to award an overall result."
For Charlotte, everything that's happened around results is "the worst feeling in the world".
"All my friends were getting ready to go out and celebrate, and I had nothing to celebrate."