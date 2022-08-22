BTec results delay: 'My future is in the balance'
By Manish Pandey and Sam Gruet
Newsbeat reporters
- Published
Receiving your results and confirming a place at university is supposed to be a moment of celebration.
But this year, BTec students have been left waiting, with the Pearson exam board saying a "very small percentage" of results have been delayed.
One of those is Kasianna White, who says she's experienced "back and forth" rather than any celebrations.
The 19-year-old went into college on results day and was told to return at another time.
She was then told over the weekend her results were at college, but when she went to collect them she was told Pearson was still moderating results.
"It's just left me in a horrible mental frame of mind because I'm very uncertain about my whole future. I don't know what the plan is for me," she tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
Kasianna has a conditional offer to study business management at Trinity St David, so does not know if she has her grades.
She also does not know if she needs to go through clearing, which is unsettling considering it's her "future in the balance".
"This was supposed to be my day for the first time ever, to feel the joy and excitement of getting results and seeing everybody around me receive results. I didn't and felt so singled out so was very upset," she says.
"It broke my heart because it's supposed to be a thing that everyone enjoys together. I'm seeing everyone with brown letters, and I haven't had my letter."
She feels the problem would not have happened with A-levels.
A Pearson spokesperson said it had "delivered hundreds of results over the weekend" and was working to deliver more as quickly as possible.
They added the firm was "grateful to the schools and colleges that are working with us around the clock to resolve any remaining issues".
What is a BTec?
BTecs tend to be practical, vocational courses, whereas A-Levels are more likely to be academic and classroom-based.
BTecs are more focused on a particular career path or specialism, and are assessed continuously rather than with a big exam at the end of the course.
Some students combine BTecs with A-Levels, and a growing number of university entrants are taking BTecs.
Source: The Uni Guide
For 18-year-old Joe Sgueglia, the stress of the past five days is something he won't be able to get over.
He was told that he couldn't confirm a place at university to study Astrophysics and Spacecraft Engineering without his final results and confirmation from Pearson.
When he asked for a timescale, he was told they couldn't "give an estimation".
Joe says the whole experience has left Joe "regretting" choosing a BTec.
"Being the last to accept a place. It's just been a real stressful last couple of days, unfortunately, I haven't been able to celebrate properly," he says.
He has now been accepted by his second choice university but his first choice will not give him a decision until his results are officially accepted by UCAS.
"It's becoming apparent that a BTec is creating its own problem," he says. "It's created a whole new different type of stress and made me wish I took A-levels."
What you can do
John Cope, director of strategy at UCAS tells Newsbeat there was "always a bit of a delay in some results".
As a result, the admissions body "build in some flexibility" and students don't need to make their offers until 7 September.
"There is time," he says.
"Talk to your school or college and make sure they know that you've not received your result. If you've got an offer from a university or a college, talk to them, say that you're really keen to stay on the course, but just awaiting your results."
He adds: "People who haven't got their results can absolutely research options in clearing."
Pearson said it urged any student waiting for their results to call them or contact their university.
Exam regulator Ofqual has confirmed it will "review" the cause of the delays.
A spokesman said awarding organisations were "making good progress" as they worked through remaining results.
"While our first priority is students expecting results this year, it is clearly important that we review what has happened to make sure that students in future years receive results when they expect them, so they can progress in their education, apprenticeship or employment," they added.