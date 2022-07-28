Official UK Chart Show: Radio 1 reveals Jack Saunders as new presenter
- Published
Jack Saunders has been revealed as the new host of Radio 1's Official Chart Show.
The 29-year-old is set to take over presenting duties from Scott Mills, who recently announced he was leaving for Radio 2.
Jack has presented Radio 1's Future Artists and Indie Shows and presented the BBC's Glastonbury 2022 coverage.
He said he couldn't wait to join "the endless list of legends" who have presented the weekly chart show.
"I can't wait to get started and put my own imprint on it," he added.
The Official Chart Show counts down the 40 best-selling and most streamed UK music singles every Friday.
Previous hosts have included Jameela Jamil, Clara Amfo and Greg James.
Jack, who is due to take over the show in September, will also lead the chart's 70th anniversary celebrations in November.