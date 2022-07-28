Official UK Chart Show: Radio 1 reveals Jack Saunders as new presenter

Jack Saunders
Jack Saunders recently presented the BBC's Glastonbury coverage

Jack Saunders has been revealed as the new host of Radio 1's Official Chart Show.

The 29-year-old is set to take over presenting duties from Scott Mills, who recently announced he was leaving for Radio 2.

Jack has presented Radio 1's Future Artists and Indie Shows and presented the BBC's Glastonbury 2022 coverage.

He said he couldn't wait to join "the endless list of legends" who have presented the weekly chart show.

"I can't wait to get started and put my own imprint on it," he added.

The Official Chart Show counts down the 40 best-selling and most streamed UK music singles every Friday.

Previous hosts have included Jameela Jamil, Clara Amfo and Greg James.

Jack, who is due to take over the show in September, will also lead the chart's 70th anniversary celebrations in November.

Scott Mills' most memorable Radio 1 moments

New Radio 1 duo revealed

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics