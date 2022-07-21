Campus racism: Suspended students 'disillusioned' over photo row
By Michele Theil
BBC News
- Published
When students Jemima Sofini and Elizabeth Adelanwa reported a racist photo being shared around campus, they expected swift action to be taken. But three months later, feeling like nothing was being done, they shared the picture online in the hope of prompting a response. Two days later, they found themselves suspended and, they say, made to feel like perpetrators themselves.
In March, Jemima and Elizabeth heard a rumour about a picture circulating on their university campus. It showed a white student with a racial slur and a swastika drawn in red lipstick on his chest.
When Jemima eventually saw it, she was shocked and hurt.
She found out it had been taken at a party: "It seemed as though everyone used the excuse of being intoxicated. They decided that what they did was funny," she says.
Talking about it now still upsets her.
Jemima and Elizabeth were in their final year at the University of Central Lancashire. With just a few months until their graduation they wanted the university to investigate as soon as possible.
"So I decided to take it to someone who had the power to deal with it and they had assured us that it would be dealt with swiftly," Jemima says.
Two people were suspended after Jemima's complaint, and Elizabeth says the university assured them that the suspension was the first step in a longer disciplinary process. Both women expected further action to follow soon.
But, as time passed, the two drama students felt the investigation was dragging. They complained that they weren't being kept informed, they were ignored and they weren't given enough support.
So, at the start of June, with frustration growing and graduation drawing closer, Jemima posted the image on Instagram.
"I felt like our voices weren't being heard in the places they were supposed to be heard," she says.
"I felt like, if we leave, and they still haven't dealt with this, then what was the point?
"My fear was, the longer they took, the less important it was, the less significant it was for them, so I felt I had to do something."
Elizabeth shared the image too. She describes waking up two days later to emails from the university saying they had both been suspended due to "harassment, bullying of students from the university and also course leaders". She says they were also accused of bringing the university into disrepute at a disciplinary hearing.
"At the beginning of the investigation, we felt that they would be taking it seriously because the people involved in the photo were suspended. But the quickness that they took to take to suspend us, it seemed like they were on their side," she says.
"All we got was backlash and we kind of felt like we were the perpetrators because we brought it up," Jemima adds.
They are still unaware of the outcome of the investigation into the other students, and say they are unlikely to find out due to confidentiality rules.
Listen to If You Don't Know on BBC Sounds
Listen to the latest If You Don't Know podcast to hear more to hear more about this story.
Also, TikTok star Ehiz talks about being homeless and truth about how much he earns.
The women's suspensions were lifted in time for their graduation, and both got first-class degrees.
But the experience has left Jemima and Elizabeth disillusioned and disappointed with the authorities, who they believe failed to listen to them and support them when they needed it most. They say that all they wanted was an apology, an acknowledgement of what had happened and recognition of the stress it had caused, but they've still had none of these.
"This university is supposed to be - and I hate using this word - 'woke', and throughout the whole process it just felt so backwards," Jemima says.
"I feel like the way they talk about the way they run their institution is not where they are at."
The University of Central Lancashire confirmed to the BBC that the investigation into the other students has now concluded but said: "Having adhered to the confidentiality of this investigation throughout, it would be inappropriate for us to comment on the outcome.
"We are undertaking an independent review of our complaints' processes and are also conducting a comprehensive internal review of race equality to identify the weaknesses in practices and procedures or areas where additional training and support is required.
"We remain committed to enhancing the University culture for all staff and students."