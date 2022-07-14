My one-year-old son was my prom date
By Pria Rai and Manish Pandey
Newsbeat reporters
You're 16, it's time for prom and you need a date. For Melissa McCabe there was only one choice - her one-year-old son, Arthur.
Melissa knew right away that she wanted her little boy to help her "close that five-year chapter of high school".
"It was so nice to have him there with me to celebrate it because he was such a massive part of it," she says.
"Everybody loved him and said how gorgeous he was," she tells BBC Newsbeat.
All suited and booted, the dapper toddler was "10 out of 10, the smartest boy there", says Melissa, from Tranmere, Merseyside.
It felt "so amazing" to have him with her on one of the proudest days of her life.
"Obviously high school is a massive chapter in your life. Growing up, maturing and he was a massive part of that," she says.
"I was pregnant, had him and then went back to school and did my exams."
There were tough moments, such as when Arthur had chickenpox, but Melissa says her school was supportive and "very flexible", with her sister-in-law and brother helping too.
"I could go and do my exams, because someone will be at home looking after Arthur."
"It was tricky but the school were amazing."
Melissa says she wasn't "on the right path and was not enjoying school" before she had Arthur.
"It didn't feel like it was for me. Now look at where I am. I'm a mum, done really well in my exams and I'm here."
Melissa is now going on to study health and social care at college.
She created a TikTok of her prom, and was flooded with heartfelt comments, with one user calling Arthur "the cutest date".
Another said she deserved the "best mother award 2022".
"Everybody's going to prom with their boyfriends, whereas I took my biggest blessing," she said in her post.