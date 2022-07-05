Scott Mills' Radio 1 replacements announced as show moves to Salford
- Published
Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth have been announced as the replacements for Scott Mills, who is leaving Radio 1 after 24 years.
The pair's new afternoon show will be the BBC station's first weekday programme to come from outside London when it starts in Salford in September.
Legendary DJ Scott is heading to Radio 2 to take over the afternoon show from Steve Wright.
Dean said getting the new show was a "full-on dream come true".
He has presented his weekend morning show - the first Radio 1 programme to move out of London as part of the BBC's Across the UK plans - from Salford since September.
Bolton-born Vicky currently presents regular shows on BBC Radio Manchester and has covered a range of shows across Radio 1.
And the duo will stay in Greater Manchester when they take over Scott's Monday-Thursday 13:00-15:30 slot later this year.
Vicky said: "In all honesty, I don't think there are words that can live up to how incredibly excited I am. I am quite literally about to live my dream and I can't wait to get going.
Her new co-host Dean added: "It's bittersweet because like so many millions of people I am a huge fan of Scott and Chris. They are hands down the best at doing the radio, ever."
Dean and Vicky both got their break on Radio 1 as part of the 2020 Christmas Takeover, where 33 new DJs and presenters were given a "once in a lifetime opportunity".
Head of BBC Radio 1, Aled Haydn Jones said the pair were "highly engaging presenters who made me laugh so much in their company".
"They're a testament to the success of our Christmas Takeover initiative and I'm thrilled it will enable them to bring a smile to the nation on daytime."
Scott is leaving Radio 1, which has been his home since 1998, and will also no longer present his Saturday morning show on Radio 5 Live.
The DJ has built up an army of fans thanks to popular games and features like Innuendo Bingo, Flirt Divert and the Who Game.
"Time actually does fly when you're having fun, and that's certainly been the case over the past 24 years at my beloved Radio 1," he said.
Scott's sidekick Chris Stark, who joined Radio 1 in 2012, is also leaving the station, which he said had "sound-tracked the biggest ups and downs in my life".
The pair were known for their bromance and pranking each other but also raised more than £500,000 for Comic Relief with their 24-hour LOL-a-thon show in 2021.
Earlier, Chris announced he was joining the Global media company to present the Capital Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp.
I love ya. I’m so proud of what we have done together ❤️ https://t.co/YjPd3wSZpP— Scott Mills (@scott_mills) July 4, 2022
In March last year, the BBC said key daytime strands on Radio 1, 1Xtra and Radio 2 would be moved from London and made across the UK.
Announcing the Across the UK plans, director general Tim Davie told staff the scheme would make the BBC "a genuinely UK-wide organisation", adding: "People must feel we are closer to them."
Newsbeat are also relocating to Birmingham, which will also be the base for the Asian Network.