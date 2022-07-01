Logan Paul: Youtuber signs WWE contract ready for Summerslam

Logan Paul posed with WWE bosses Stephanie McMahon and Triple H to announce his signing

Youtuber Logan Paul is set to reignite his feud with veteran wrestler The Miz after signing a contract with the WWE.

The social media star joined a tag team with the superstar when he made his ring debut at Wrestlemania 38 in April.

But fans watched on as The Miz turned on Logan - flooring him with his trademark Skull-Crushing Finale finisher - after the pair's victory over father-son duo The Mysterios.

The rivals are expected to face off at Summerslam at the end of the month.

Logan announced the news to his 23.2 million Instagram followers with a picture of him next to WWE bosses Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

In a video message shot at the company's headquarters, the 27-year-old turns to the camera and says: "The Miz is dead to me, he is my enemy, and I signed this contract so I could beat his ass at Summerslam."

Paul taunted his rival with a handwritten sign

One of Paul's previous rivals was quick to congratulate him.

Youtuber KSI - who has faced Paul twice in the boxing ring - replied on Instagram: "Been watching WWF/WWE for so years and to see you achieve this is legit unbelievable. Congrats."

But not everyone was as complimentary.

The Miz mocked Logan in a ring appearance and with a string of tweets after the announcement.

The Paul brothers Logan and Jake have previously had high-profile boxing matches against other influencers and established fighters.

Logan went the distance with undefeated former world champ Floyd Mayweather, who said he made a whopping $50m (£35m) from the eight-round exhibition fight.

Jake is due to face former Love-Islander Tommy Fury at Madison Square Garden on 6 August, but there are doubts around the fight after the Brit was refused entry to the USA.

