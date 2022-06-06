Trouble: Atlanta rapper killed in home invasion
- Published
US rapper Trouble, who collaborated with Drake and The Weeknd in his career, has died at the age of 34.
Drake is among the big-name stars who've paid tribute to the rapper since news of his death broke.
Local authorities confirmed the death of the artist - whose real name was Mariel Semonte Orr - on Sunday.
A spokesperson for the Rockdale County Sheriff's office says Orr was shot and pronounced dead at an apartment in Conyers, Georgia.
Orr was visiting a woman at the time, about 25 miles away from his hometown of Atlanta before the attack.
'An inspiration'
The police have issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Jamichael Jones on allegations of murder, home invasion and aggravated assault.
They say they do not believe Jones and Orr were known to each other, but that the woman and Jones were involved in a "domestic situation".
An Instagram post by Trouble's record label Def Jam described him as "an inspiration to the community he proudly represented".
Artists including Gucci Mane, T.I. and Meek Mill have also paid tribute.
R.I.P. Trouble 😔— Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) June 5, 2022
R.I.P. Trouble 🕊— T.I. (@Tip) June 5, 2022
And I woke up to rip trouble…. Everybody texting be careful! Smh rip fam!!!! https://t.co/P9Kebuct9p— MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 5, 2022
Trouble, also known as Skoob, scored his breakthrough single Bussin' in 2011, which led to collaborations with Gucci Mane and Young Thug.
Over the next decade, he built a large following, his music videos racked up millions of views online and he worked with the likes of Pusha T, Fetty Wap and The Weeknd.
In 2018, he released Bring It Back, which featured Drake and Mike WiLL Made-It.