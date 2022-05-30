Tom Grennan 'on positive journey' after NYC attack
By Jordan Kenny and Pria Rai
Newsbeat reporters
- Published
Tom Grennan says he's "looking forward" and is on a positive journey after he was attacked in New York last month.
The 26-year-old was assaulted and robbed outside a bar in Manhattan.
"I hope that whoever did it to me got the help that they needed," he told BBC Newsbeat. "It's unfortunate that [the attack] happened but I'm living my dream now."
The Brit Award nominee was speaking after his set at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry.
"It's been a positive journey, I've been trying to keep positive," he said.
"I've got to look forward."
Tom's attack happened while he was touring in the US. His injuries included a torn eardrum and he was forced to postpone a gig in Washington DC.
The singer arrived on the Future Sounds stage at the festival on top of Radio 1 DJs Scott Mills and Chris Stark, who were dressed as a pantomime horse.
It was the first time he's played the festival and says it's "an honour to do so".
"I've been watching this for years and I can't believe I'm doing it."
Teasing his new music, Tom says he "ain't got time for no more ballads" and said his next single is coming "very, very soon".
"It's a whole new chapter for me - this whole album is colourful, it's exciting.
"It's all uplifting, up tempo - I want what the people want, fun."
'Incredible energy'
The Little Bit of Love hitmaker said it was good to be back in front of a home crowd.
"It's so good to be back doing festivals and be back with an English crowd again - you forget how good they are," he says.
He says playing the gig felt like a homecoming for him.
"[Coventry's] in my blood", says the singer, whose grandma is from Coventry.
"I've been coming here for years. The energy is just incredible."