Radio 1's Big Weekend lands in Coventry
- Published
After three years away, live music, dancing and long queues for the toilets have returned as Radio 1's Big Weekend officially kicked off.
Disclosure, Eats Everything and Patrick Topping opened the festival in Coventry on Friday.
And Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie are among the acts who'll be performing at the city's War Memorial Park this weekend.
Around 80,000 fans are expected at the festival across the three days.
This will be the first Big Weekend to take place in real life since 2019, as both 2020 and 2021 events moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lorde, Dermot Kennedy, Jax Jones and Mabel are also performing.
On Friday, music fans partied to AmyElle, Bklava, and Emily Nash who performed on the Radio 1 Dance Stage at the first in-person Big Weekend since 2019.
Anish Kumar, Barry Can't Swim and Hannah Laing were on the BBC Music Introducing Stage.
Rising stars Artemas, Celina Sharma, Deyah, Jordan MacKampa, Tamera, Thomas Headon, USNA and Willow Kayne are performing on BBC Music Introducing stage later.
Big Weekend is one of the first events to kick off a summer of festivals.
Earlier this week an investigation by the BBC found only one in 10 headliners at the UK's top music festivals this summer will be women.
This is despite many events previously promising to achieve a '50/50' gender balance across their line-ups by 2022.
Some festivals - including Radio 1's Big Weekend - say they have stuck to the Keychange pledge by delivering a broadly balanced line-ups across all stages, despite having no female headliners.