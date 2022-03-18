Max Verstappen: 'A mistake or crash can happen in a blink'
By Christian Hewgill
Newsbeat reporter in Bahrain
- Published
Every sport has its moment in the spotlight.
And for one night in December 2021, it felt like the whole world was watching Formula 1.
Record numbers tuned in as Max Verstappen was crowned the F1 drivers world champion of 2021 in the most controversial circumstances imaginable.
And that controversy followed Max throughout the season, as many questioned whether the 24-year-old needed to be so aggressive.
Last year rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen got intense. Wheel to wheel racing, spectacular crashes, off-track mind games, emotion, anger - it had it all.
This weekend, the new F1 season starts and people will be hoping for more of the same - including the world champion himself.
"You want to be as consistent as you can be. Of course, you know, you're not a robot, things can happen," Max tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
There's no playing it cool with Max. He readily admits how much he enjoys being called a world champion.
Getting to this stage, however, was by no means simple.
At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to clinch his first Formula 1 title in dramatic fashion.
But there was controversy over the way rules regarding the safety car - which comes out when there's a crash, to slow the speed of the cars and stopping racing - were applied.
Many have said the rules were not followed correctly and disadvantaged Lewis Hamilton.
Those rules have now been clarified by the sport's bosses so the same thing cannot happen again.
But with a win so controversial, people have wondered whether it would take the shine off beating the seven-time British champion.
"Clearly not. It is what it is. People have their own opinions and that's fine," says Max.
In Bahrain, just before the 2022 season gets started, we find a different Max.
He's joking with reporters, laughing about football, exercise and the weather. He's back for a new year and he's here to have fun.
Max has signed a new contract meaning he'll be a Red Bull driver until at least 2028, which he says "wasn't really a difficult decision".
He thinks it's important to have a good time with the people he's travelling around the world with, away from family and friends, which he does "with everyone in the team".
"I enjoy working with the people here. We achieved our goal together."
Max proudly wears the number one on his cap and on his car. He's the champion and this weekend starts the task of winning it again.
"It's all about just trying to understand, that if today is not the day to win I still need score points."
And despite some arguing otherwise, Max admits that was his approach last year too.
"A mistake or crash can happen in a blink.
"And when it does, when we are racing wheel to wheel, people always very quickly say, 'ah but you shouldn't have taken so much risk'.
"But then you wouldn't fight, you'd always stay behind or not go for the move.
"You have to calculate the risk."
No need to change
As Formula 1 moves in to a new era, a lot is unknown.
But one thing we do know. Max Verstappen will always fight. He has that number one, and boy does he want to keep it.
So with all the controversy that came last year - will anything change about his style in 2022?
"Maybe my hairstyle, maybe a bit shorter. My girlfriend likes it long, but I like it short. So you have to find a middle way," Max says.
Max is trying, not entirely convincingly to keep a straight face.
"Oh the driving? That is going to be the same of course."