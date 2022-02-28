Radio 1's Jordan North starts 100 mile Comic Relief row
Radio 1's Jordan North has started his battle of endurance in attempting to row 100 miles of canals between London and Burnley.
The challenge is to raise money for the charity Comic Relief.
"It's the hardest I've ever trained for anything," Jordan, 32, wrote on Instagram.
He'll start every day at 8:15am on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show and row until he makes it to the canalside location of his 15:30 show with Vick Hope.
And if you've ever spent time on a rowing machine before, you'll know it's not an easy task.
"I'm under no illusions that it is probably going to be one of the most physical and gruelling things I've ever done." Jordan says.
It won't be one continuous route for Jordan, he'll be completing different legs over the course of the week.
There'll be a number of different elements he'll be battling - from the unpredictable British weather to freezing cold waters, blisters, muscle ache and fatigue from non-stop rowing.
And unlike a normal row on open water, this will have the added challenge of navigating twists and turns on a canal.
On 4 March, Greg James will be doing his Breakfast show from Burnley to meet Jordan cross the finish line.
Since 2010, Radio 1 listeners have raised more than £7 million for Comic Relief, with memorable events to raise funds.
In 2018, presenter Greg James raised over £1m for Sport Relief in 2018, scaling five of the UK's tallest mountains in some of the coldest conditions to ever hit the UK.
At the height of the first lockdown in 2020 Radio 1's Live Lounge Allstars joined forces to raise money for Comic Relief and Children in Need, with a chart-topping cover of Foo Fighters' Times Like These - which featured the likes of Dua Lipa, Coldplay's Chris Martin and Sam Fender.