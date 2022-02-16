Storm Dudley: How, and why, do storms get their names?
What do Gladys, Ruby and Logan all have in common? Ringing any bells? Probably not.
Well, they are all names of storms. We've already had Malik and Corrie this year and now it's time for Dudley.
Storm Dudley is expected to impact much of the UK with strong winds then as it leaves, Storm Eunice is due to sweep in and make its presence felt.
But how do storms get their names? Here's everything you need to know.
Why are storms named?
There's quite a logical explanation for naming a storm. It's simply to make people more aware when severe weather is the on the way, with the idea being you'll hear the name and you'll know serious wind, rain or snow is coming.
That way, people are better placed to keep themselves and their property safe.
It's still a relatively new thing. The Met Office started doing it in 2015 along with forecasters in Ireland and then later the Netherlands joined in.
When is a storm named?
A name is given when a storm is expected to cause medium or high impacts, or in weather speak, has the potential to cause an amber or red warning.
These warnings come via the Met Office National Severe Weather Warning Service and are issued for things like rain, wind, snow, ice, fog and extreme heat.
Will Lang, head of the service, tells Radio 1 Newsbeat: "We're all aware of some of the severe weather that has been witnessed across Europe and globally in recent months and we work to use any tool at our disposal to ensure the public is informed of potential risks, and naming storms is just one way we do that.
"We know naming storms helps raise awareness of the impacts of severe weather and ensures clarity for the public when they need it most."
Heavy #rain continues to sweep across parts of the UK as #StormDudley moves in— Met Office (@metoffice) February 16, 2022
Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/RRSFaXVECF
How are the names chosen?
Now for the fun bit.
The Met Office asks the public to suggest possible names and a new list is published every year.
The A-Z of names, which runs from early September to late August, flips between male and female so we've already seen Arwen, Barra and Corrie in this cycle.
More than 10,000 submissions were made by the UK public last year, with the chosen names reflecting some of the more popular choices, as well as some of the heart-warming reasons behind the nominations.
This includes a cat who "comes in and acts like a storm" (hello Storm Ruby) while Storm Logan gives a nod to a goalkeeper grandson who is as "quick as lighting".
When a storm arrives, forecasters will pick the next name from the list, alphabetically.
Up next after Eunice is Storm Franklin.
Why are there no storms for Q, U, X, Y and Z?
Bad news if your name begins with Q,U,X,Y or Z - you're never going to get a storm named after you.
This is to avoid a clash with US hurricane naming conventions.
Bad weather ahead
Storm Dudley brings with it the potential for trees to come down, possibly on to power lines, as 90mph winds are expected to pack a punch, BBC Weather forecaster Simon King said.
On top of that, Eunice could bring snow in high areas and over the hills of northern England, into southern Scotland and Northern Ireland.
And it doesn't stop there. Another storm could be brewing on Sunday.