Angel Lynn: Mum of paralysed woman 'scared' she won't get daughter back
The mum of woman left paralysed after being snatched by her ex-boyfriend has said she fears she may never get her daughter back as she was.
Angel Lynn, then aged 19, was thrown into a van before she was found seriously injured on the A6 near Loughborough in September 2020.
She remains in hospital paralysed and unable to communicate.
Mum Nikki said of the pair involved: "They have got no idea what they have done to my family."
Chay Bowskill, 20, was given a seven-and-a-half year sentence while his friend Rocco Sansome, 20, who had driven the van, was sentenced to 21 months.
The sentence given to Chay Bowskill was confirmed to be under review by the Attorney General under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme shortly after he was convicted.
The family have now been told that Rocco Sansome's sentence is also under review.
Angel, now 21, is receiving 24-hour specialist care in a rehabilitation centre.
'Changed in an instant'
"You're supposed to be able to protect your children, you're supposed to look after them and make sure these things don't happen," Nikki said in a new interview with Sky News.
"I hope she can eat, drink, talk, just communicate.
"It's just her not being able to say if she's in pain, just having conversations really with the rest of the family, being able to eat with us and stuff, that's what I want back - I want my Angel back."
Her aunt Jackie previously described how Angel "blossomed into this beautiful girl" and said the fact she was alive was hope for the family.
"She was beautiful inside, she was just always nice. She was always happy, always smiley," Jackie told Radio 1 Newsbeat earlier this year.
"I never want this to happen to anyone else.
"Angel's life changed in an instant and nobody saw it coming."
The trial at Leicester Crown Court in January heard Miss Lynn, who was aged 19 at the time, was forcibly picked up by Bowskill and taken into a van, which was driven off at pace by Sansome.
Miss Lynn fell from the van as it was travelling at about 60mph (97km/h) along the dual carriageway and suffered severe brain injuries, the court heard.
'Scared'
"I miss everything about her, doing things together, running in and out of the house how she does, everything, cheekiness, she's just so funny, so kind," Nikki added.
"I'm just scared I won't get my Angel back."