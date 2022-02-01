Doja Cat cancels Brits performance after crew test positive for Covid
Doja Cat has cancelled her performance at the this year's Brit Awards after members of her crew tested positive for Covid.
The artist tweeted that "numerous members" of her crew "both on and off stage" had the virus.
She added: "It's simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together and put each other in harm's way."
Doja is nominated for Brits International Artist Of The Year and Best International Song.
This year's awards, which take place on 8 February at London's O2 Arena, would have been Doja's first show in the UK.
It's not the first time the artist has had to cancel shows because of Covid.
In December last year, Doja announced she was cancelling shows in New York and Boston after members of her road crew had tested positive and were in quarantine.
The day after she announced that she had tested positive herself and was unable to perform the remaining dates of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.
The singer added she "can't wait to perform for my UK fans as soon as I can" urging them to "take care of yourselves".
On Monday, Brit Award organisers confirmed that Sam Fender will be performing, along with Dave, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz.
