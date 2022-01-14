YouTuber Adalia Rose dies aged 15 from genetic condition
YouTuber Adalia Rose has died at the age of 15 from a rare genetic condition.
The US teenager was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria, also known as Benjamin Button disease, when she was three months old.
It's a rare fatal condition which causes problems with growth and features which resemble early ageing.
In an Instagram post Adalia's family said she "touched millions of people and left the biggest imprint".
Adalia, from Texas, had almost three million YouTube subscribers and shared different tutorials, as well what it was like to live with the condition.
"She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it," said her family in the post.
"She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves. I really wish this wasn't our reality but unfortunately it is.
"We want to say thank you to everyone that loved and supported her. Thank you to all her doctors and nurses that worked for YEARS to keep her healthy."
Rest in peace to the social media star, Adalia Rose. Her social media stardom brought the rare genetic disease, Progeria, into the limelight. My prayers are going out to your family. pic.twitter.com/HWwP0bl4fr— Shota’s Sugar Cookie (@APseudonymous_) January 13, 2022
RIP Adalia Rose...thank you for sharing your life with us. A life with an indelible sense of authenticity and joy every day. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/BzD57QDYSC— Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) January 13, 2022
About 500 children around the world are affected by Hutchinson-Gilford progeria. People with the condition have an average life expectancy of 13 years.
In a 2018 interview her mum Natalia Pallante said: "When Adalia was born, I think it was she was like a month old and [the doctors] weren't happy with her growth,".
"My favourite thing about being her mom is just watching her grow and seeing just how different she is from everyone.
"Adalia has changed my life completely," she added. "It's not like I was hateful but I wasn't nice to myself. I wasn't thankful. I didn't realise what life was until she was born."