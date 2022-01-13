Coachella 2022: Kanye West, Billy Eilish and Harry Styles to headline
- Published
Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West will headline this year's Coachella festival.
It's being held for the first time since 2019 after the 2020 festival was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival runs across two weekends in April in Indio, California, with the same line-up appearing on them both.
Swedish House Mafia, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, Doja Cat and Run the Jewels will also perform.
Billie Eilish will become the festival's youngest ever headliner.
YAY!— Coachella (@coachella) January 13, 2022
Presale for Weekend 2 starts Friday 1/14 at 10am PT. Weekend 1 is sold out. Register now at https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/cEp5iNJY9M
Coachella was set to be headlined by Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean, but was postponed several times.
Travis Scott and the recently reunited Rage Against the Machine are no longer appearing.
The festival is one of the world's most high-profile music events with many celebrity attendees.
More than 250,000 people attended the 2019 event, which was headlined by Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande.
Other acts on the line-up this year include Jamie xx, Daniel Caesar and 21 Savage.
The festival takes place on the weekends of 15-17 and 22-24 April.