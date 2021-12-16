School apology after bleak Christmas lunch photo goes viral
Crispy roast potatoes, pigs in blankets and lots of gravy - all part of the perfect Christmas dinner, right?
Well spare a thought for students at Steyning Grammar School in West Sussex after pictures of their "bleak" Christmas lunch were shared on Twitter.
They were served a mince pie, dry bread roll, slice of turkey, single pig in blanket, and a tiny square of stuffing.
Since the tweet went viral, parents have been refunded for the £3.50 meal, and the school's reportedly apologised.
Parent Ciaran Walsh described the meal as "bleak" and wrote: "Thanks for the Christmas lunch served to our kids at Steyning Grammar yesterday, really filled them with festive cheer!"
.@Bohunt_Trust thanks for the Christmas lunch served to our kids at Steyning Grammar yesterday, really filled them with festive cheer! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/oTC0bRnleK— Ciaran Walsh (@mistercw) December 15, 2021
Twitter users responded to the photo calling the meal "unappetising" and "disgusting", while Ciaran compared it to the meagre food served up at Fyre Festival.
The Guardian reported the school initially defended the £3.50 meal in an email to parents, but after images went viral it sent out an email offering parents an unreserved apology and refund.
Newsbeat's contacted Steyning Grammar School for comment.