Jeff Hardy: Tributes paid to WWE wrestler after release from contract

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Many young fans say Jeff Hardy is 'the reason' they got into wrestling

Professional wrestlers and fans are 'thanking' and 'praying for' Jeff Hardy after he was released from his WWE contract.

It follows a recent incident at a live event, when he appeared to walk away from the ring during a match.

The popular veteran wrestler has openly struggled with addiction and alcoholism throughout his career.

Following reports he declined an offer of help from WWE, his wife Beth has assured fans he "is good".

Jeff, 44, first joined WWE in 1998, teaming with his brother Matt Hardy as the fan-favourite Hardy Boyz.

He later had success as a singles star and is described by the company as one of its "most popular WWE Champions in history".

Since returning to WWE in 2017 after spells with other promotions, Jeff has spoken openly about his issues with substance abuse.

"This is my last chance to get it right," he told Sports Illustrated in October 2020: "Since my early 20s, it's been a rollercoaster ride with addiction and alcoholism."

The comments came after WWE introduced Jeff's personal problems into a storyline, when he was labelled a 'junkie' by an opponent, but he insisted that "admitting on TV that I'm an alcoholic has been empowering".

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Known as the 'Charismatic Enigma', Jeff Hardy is famed for his high-risk style, alternative appearance and iconic entrance music

'I want him to be healthy'

WWE is yet to comment on Jeff's current situation, but Newsbeat understands he has been released from his contract.

On 4 December, Jeff was performing at a WWE live event, when he appeared to walk away from the ring and leave through the crowd during a match.

Following the incident, brother Matt, who currently works for rival company All Elite Wrestling (AEW), told his Twitch channel that he had spoken to Jeff and that "he is at home and okay".

"I love my brother and I want him to be healthy," Matt added.

After reports later emerged of Jeff being let go, Matt tweeted old photos of the brothers growing up, with the word 'ALWAYS'.

'The reason I became a fan'

Many other wrestlers and fans have been posting memories and messages of support.

Charli Evans - a young wrestler who works with UK promotions including Pro-Wrestling: EVE and Revolution Pro - describes Jeff as "the reason I became a wrestling fan".

Current WWE Champion Big E says "Jeff is beloved by his fans and his peers".

WWE star Bailey also credits the Hardy brothers with giving her "hope to live a dream".

Lio Rush - who currently wrestles for AEW after also being released by WWE in 2020 - says "there would be no me in this world of professional wrestling" without Jeff, and that he's "praying" for him.

WWE - which recorded $255.8m (£193.76m) of revenue in the most recent financial quarter - has released dozens of other wrestlers in 2021, reportedly citing budget cuts.

