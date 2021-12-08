Bafta Breakthrough: It’s A Sin, Sex Education stars on 2021 scheme
Stars of It's A Sin and Sex Education are among the young actors listed for 2021's Bafta Breakthrough scheme.
The initiative helps support emerging talent in film, TV and video games.
In total, 36 names have been selected, including Lydia West, 28, who played Jill Baxter in the Channel 4 drama It's A Sin.
"What Bafta do so well, and what I'm so grateful for, is being a woman of colour, to be able to have this platform," she says.
Lydia was praised for her role in It's A Sin, which follows a group of friends during the Aids crisis in the 1980s.
'Extremely honoured'
Her character was inspired by Jill Nalder, who also features in the series.
"I know these jobs don't come around very often, so I just feel extremely honoured," Lydia says.
"It is a real breakthrough part for me in terms of my personal growth, too, and finding my voice and finding what causes I want to support and believe in, and what I want to do, what stories I want to tell in the future and in my career."
George Robinson, who plays Isaac in the Netflix series Sex Education, has also been recognised.
Other UK talent includes writers David Proud and Prano-Bailey-Bond and casting director Aisha Bywaters.
David is a core writer on ITV's Coronation Street.
He was born with the spinal condition spina bifida, and says it "means everything" to be recognised by Bafta.
"I also hope that it can encourage more disabled artists to get into working in the industry, whether that's as an actor or a writer," he says.
The Bafta Breakthrough programme, which used to be known as Breakthrough Brits, has been running in the UK since 2013.
This year's participants were chosen by a global jury, and will be given access to career coaching and skills development support.
Twelve talents from the US are also included.