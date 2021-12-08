Reading and Leeds 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Dave and Megan Thee Stallion to headline
By Will Chalk and Manish Pandey
Newsbeat reporters
- Published
Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion and Dave are among the artists headlining the 2022 Reading and Leeds festival.
The three-day event will take place over the Bank Holiday weekend from 26 to 28 August.
Other big names on the line-up include Halsey, Bring Me The Horizon, Joy Crookes, Bastille, Wolf Alice, Little Simz and PinkPantheress.
The Reading Festival will be held at Little John's Farm and the Leeds event at Bramham Park.
Arctic Monkeys last performed live in 2019 but last month they announced dates for a European tour next year.
"It's a massive honour, especially to be in the company of other legends that are headlining," rapper Dave tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.
He says it will be a "completely different challenge and experience" to previous gigs.
"To headline a festival of that magnitude and size, I think, is an interesting challenge to do over two dates in two different parts of the UK."
The rapper is planning big visuals and hopes his set will surprise people and create an experience "that is completely shaped and focused around the amount of time I'm on stage".
"I'm going to try and have the highest quality production value that I can," he adds.
And it's a pretty special moment for rock band Bring Me The Horizon too.
Lead singer Oliver Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish have told Newsbeat they're "quite blown away" to be headlining.
"It feels like it's so hard for new bands, especially a straight up rock metal band to be able to push through and become a festival headliner," Oliver says.
The group has done festivals such as All Points East before, but Jordan says headlining Reading and Leeds will be "a big step up".
"We've been working towards it for a few years and trying to improve our live shows as much as possible and keep releasing good music."
Jordan was in the mosh pit aged 14 at Reading and feels like things have come "full circle".
"My dream when I was younger was just to play Reading in any capacity, so it's totally insane."
The last time the group played Reading, they were on stage after two other main acts pulled out.
"I've never seen a band get more stuff thrown at in my life. We were pelted non-stop for the 30 minutes we played," says Oliver.
"So it feels like quite a turnaround. We're going to make sure we put on the best show of our lives and I'm sure no one's going to be disappointed."