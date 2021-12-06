BBC News

Yasmin Evans to leave BBC Radio 1Xtra on Christmas Eve

Yasmin Evans is leaving BBC Radio 1Xtra after nine years.

"I'm sad to be leaving, but would rather exit on an only good vibes high and I'm excited about what comes next," she said.

Remi Burgz will be taking over and becoming the host of a new weekday show on the network, with Yasmin's last show on Friday 24 December.

"It's been an incredible journey for both me as an individual and as a broadcaster," the 31-year-old added.

"Yasmin is part of 1Xtra's legacy," said Faron McKenzie, Head of BBC Radio 1Xtra.

"From her infamous Christmas Jingles, to the many iconic interviews she has presented over the years, she is a trusted broadcaster and friend to many," he added.

Yasmin first joined the station in 2012 as the host of Weekend Breakfast.

She's hosted many different shows across 1Xtra and has interviewed stars such as Jamie Foxx and Michael B Jordan.

She described 1Xtra as a "second home", saying she was "grateful to the BBC for giving me the opportunity to learn my craft and to literally grow up on air".

She added: "Thank you to everyone who has been along for the ride, particularly over the last two years when I have realised how important the relationship with our amazing listeners is."

Remi Burgz first show will broadcast on Monday 10 January 2022

Remi Burgz said it was "truly an honour" to be given the weekday slot after Yasmin Evans.

"In a short space of time Remi has forged an incredible relationship with our listeners and has proved she is an amazing broadcaster," Faron McKenzie said

"Her infectious energy, positive and uplifting outlook on life coupled with her love of music and culture is going to bring an exciting new element," he added.

