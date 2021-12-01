Youth homelessness could reach five-year high this Christmas
By Gurvinder Gill
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
The number of young homeless people in England this Christmas could reach a five-year high, according to homelessness charity Centrepoint.
The charity, which works with under-25s, predicts over 29,000 18-34-year-olds face being homeless this year.
It blames the end of furlough, a drop in universal credit payments, and the cost of living going up.
Centrepoint is predicting the highest level this Christmas since 2016, when it started recording these figures.
Homelessness is something 23-year-old Mitak, who grew up in east London, has experienced himself.
He tells Radio 1 Newsbeat it's "heartbreaking to see the figures are so high".
The Centrepoint figures are an estimation based on a survey of 2,000 people as well as data collected through Freedom of Information requests.
The charity says the data shows 29,000 people will approach their local council this winter because they are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
The research also suggests in the last 12 months, 35% of 18-34-year-olds have been worried about whether they will be able to keep a roof over their heads.
"Sadly, it's hardly surprising. The after-effects of the pandemic - particularly long-term unemployment and the universal credit cut - have hit the most vulnerable young people the hardest," says Balbir Chatrik, director of policy at Centrepoint.
'The lowest part of my life'
When Mitak was approaching his 17th birthday he had to leave the home where he was staying with relatives because it was no longer safe for him to stay.
"When I think back it's still kind of a blur, I just remember bits of it where I was just very vulnerable," Mitak says.
He spent a few nights sleeping rough.
"It made me realise that this is the lowest part where life could put me. I didn't have anything, I literally lost everything at that moment.
"Most nights I couldn't sleep and I was just sitting there by myself just trying to think and work things out and understand what was happening to me."
Earlier this year Centrepoint said more people had been calling its helpline - which it believe was mainly driven by the lasting effects of Covid-19 pandemic.
The new survey also suggests over 51% of young people have had money trouble in the last year with many worrying they may not be able to buy food.
Mitak says he was helped by the charity for around four years.
"They were always there to make sure I had a home and I was comfortable."