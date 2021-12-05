Women's FA Cup final: The preparation and superstition
By Manish Pandey and Betty Glover
Newsbeat reporters
- Published
Before any big match involving your team, there's always that flutter of nervousness and tingle of excitement running through the body.
The Women's FA Cup should have been completed last season, but like most important things, was delayed due to Covid.
But the competition will conclude with a final at Wembley Stadium between two fierce London rivals - Arsenal and Chelsea.
And while Chelsea footballers Erin Cuthbert and Millie Bright say they've been following the old-school sporting mantra of taking it "one game at a time", they're also full of anticipation.
'Cheering crunching tackles'
Covid has changed the way many things work - including interviewing footballers - with this chat over Zoom being interrupted by Millie's barking dog.
But from little to no fans during the pandemic, this will be the largest crowd to watch a women's game in a while.
"The atmosphere, we're not going to be able to hear each other, communicate or even give tactics. It's going to be so strange but so exciting," Erin says.
Millie can't wait for the crowd reaction to the first flying tackle.
"When you nail someone or put in a solid challenge, that gets the crowd going and that's what the fans want."
"I'm looking forward to hearing the fans cheer when there are some crunching tackles," the defender adds.
'The magic of the cup'
Midfielder Erin was part of the Chelsea team that won the trophy in 2017, describing it as "a really special moment".
Even though she grew up in Scotland as a Rangers fan, she understands "the value and magic of the cup".
Erin's mum Jackie is in London, watching her play for the first time in two years - and she'll be at the final with dad Steve too.
"My family described it [2017] as one of the best days of their life. I'd love to have that feeling for them again, especially after the year we've had."
Exactly 100 years ago, on 5 December 1921, the Football Association banned women from playing on FA-affiliated pitches.
Millie says it's "crazy to even think that was a thing" but is grateful to be playing a final exactly 100 years on.
"It makes you feel extremely fortunate to be in the position we're in today. It also makes you want to keep breaking boundaries in the women's game."
Preparation or superstition?
Most professional athletes do all the training and preparation in the world, but often can't get away from lucky superstitions.
When Erin last lifted the FA Cup, she'd make sure to have a bath with magnesium salts a day before every match.
"In that final, there was no bath in my room so I had to literally go around the hotel and find a bath, that's how obsessive I got."
Now, it's slightly different, with a dedication to pasta instead.
And if you're in any doubt about the importance of that - she "forgot" to have the Italian dish before Scotland's last game against Spain - which they lost 8-0.
And it's not just players who are superstitious.
Arsenal superfan Jake Coare, will be at the game, cheering on the "mighty Arsenal" and following his matchday rituals.
"I always wear an Arsenal shirt and watch from the start of the build-up, right to when it ends," the 26-year-old tells Newsbeat.
Jake's traditions also include getting to the stadium two hours before, sometimes earlier than the gates opening because he loves to "soak in the atmosphere".
He's optimistic about Arsenal's chances - they are currently top of the Women's Super League, and have won the competition a record 14 times.
Jake feels it's "momentous" the final is being played 100 years to the day since women were banned from playing football in the country.
"It shows how far we've come. It used to be a laughing stock for some but now it's elite and up there with the men's game," he adds.