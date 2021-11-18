Davido: Afrobeats star says fans sent him £300,000 after Twitter appeal
Afrobeats star Davido says fans have paid him about £300,000 after he asked them to send him money on Twitter.
The singer asked for fans who believe "I've given you a hit song" to "send me money", before sharing his real name, David Adelenke, and a bank account number.
Screenshots he's since shared suggest he's raised more than 170 million Nigerian Naira (about £300,000).
Newsbeat has asked Davido for a comment but he is yet to respond.
Davido - who performed in the 1Xtra live lounge in March this year - is considered one of the biggest African stars in the world.
As well as having 21.9 million followers on Instagram, he's sold out The O2 Arena in London and collaborated with Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj.
The musician tweeted his goal was for fans to send him N100 million to clear his Rolls Royce from a seaport in Nigeria, so he could pay outstanding bills in order to release an item shipped in from abroad.
While some of his fans have been more than happy to send money others have called the singer out.
One user tweeted: "The world is really going crazy, how can Davido ask fans [for] money?"
But others disagreed, with one saying: "He deserves more... he has been a blessing to many and it's time to give back to him. Happy birthday in advance @davido."
Many have shared screenshots of bank transfers to the Nigerian star in response to his first post.
Davido's often shares photos on Instagram posing on private jets, or with luxury cars and expensive looking jewellery.
He also has various brand deals including with sprit manufacturer, Martell, and laundry detergent company, Viva.
In May, Davido offered $10,000 (£7,400) of his own money in a singing and dancing competition he launched on Instagram.