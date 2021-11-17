DaBaby: DaniLeigh charged with assaulting partner
- Published
DaBaby's partner DaniLeigh has been charged with two counts of assaulting him, police in the US say.
Rapper DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, and singer and rapper DaniLeigh, whose real name is Danielle Curiel, share a baby daughter.
Police in North Carolina say they were called on Sunday evening and Monday morning, with DaBaby claiming he'd been assaulted by his girlfriend.
DaniLeigh was then charged twice for simple assault.
She's not yet responded to Newsbeat's request for a comment.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement they'd responded to a "domestic assault" call on Sunday evening.
"Upon arrival, the victim, Jonathan Kirk, advised that he had been assaulted by his girlfriend, Danielle Curiel."
At first the officers told DaBaby to pursue charges himself but he then called them again the next morning.
They said they "obtained additional information" that led them to charge DaniLeigh with two counts of simple assault.
DaniLeigh is a singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, and choreographer.
She made a career breakthrough after working with Prince on the music video for his single, Breakfast Can Wait.
After releasing a number of mixtapes DaBaby hit the mainstream in 2019. His second studio album Kirk reached number one in the Billboard charts.
In a series of posts on her Instagram story since the police were called, DaniLeigh claimed DaBaby had broken up with her early in her pregnancy but then "got me back like a dummy".
In the most recent post she shared a photo from an aeroplane, saying she's with her daughter and is "now safe".
Newsbeat has asked DaBaby for a comment but hasn't heard back.