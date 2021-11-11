MOBOs: Dave and Little Simz among nominations
Dave leads this year's MOBOs nominations with five, as the awards show returns with its first live show since 2017.
Newcomer Central Cee comes in close behind with four nominations.
Little Simz, Arlo Parks, Ghetts and Cleo Sol have three each, including Best Female Act and Album of the Year.
The awards, which have celebrated music of black origin since 1996, will take place in Coventry on 5 December.
Mahalia and Nines won two awards each at last year's remote event, which was only streamed online.
It's not a bad MOBOs debut for London rapper Central Cee with four nominations.
They include Best Male Act and Song of the Year for Commitment Issues.
Previous winners also include Stormzy - who won three awards in 2017, and Kano, who won best album in 2016.
Other names honoured in recent events include Krept & Konan, Nicola Adams, Skepta, Lenny Henry, Ms Dynamite and Sam Smith.
People can now vote for who they want to win on the MOBOs website.
Soul singer Cleo Sol is recognised for her latest album Mother, by being in the running this year for Best R&B/Soul Act, Best Female Act, and Album of The Year.
This year's ceremony will also see the MOBOs first award for Best Drill Act.
Organisers say they want to "recognise the cultural and urgent force that the genre has become over last few years".
The MCs nominated include Headie One, Tion Wayne, Unknown T, Digga D and M1llionz.
"The past 20 months have been extremely challenging for artists everywhere," explains Kanya King CBE, the founder and boss of MOBO Group.
"As always we are seeing creatives rise up and adapt, even in a global pandemic."
When will it be on?
The ceremony will take place on Sunday 5 December at Coventry Building Society Arena.
It will be live-streamed on YouTube, with BBC One broadcasting a behind-the-scenes show with interviews and performances.
BBC Radio 1Xtra will also be covering the awards, with DJ Target's weekday shows bringing performances and interviews with this year's nominees and winners.
The nominees in full
Best Male Act
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Headie One
Potter Payper
Best Female Act
Arlo Parks
Bree Runway
Cleo Sol
Little Simz
Shaybo
Tiana Major9
Album of the year
Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste - Not Your Muse
Cleo Sol - Mother
Dave - We're All Alone in this Together
Ghetts - Conflict of Interest
Headie One - Edna
Song of the year
A1 x J1 - Latest Trends
Central Cee - Commitment Issues
Dave featuring Stormzy - Clash
Enny featuring Amia Brave - Peng Black Girls
Pa Salieu featuring Backroad Gee - My Family
Tion Wayne and Russ Millions, Arrdee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1 (3x3), Fivio Forei & ZT (3X3) - Body (remix)
Best newcomer
Arlo Parks
Arrdee
Backroad Gee
Berwyn
Central Cee
Enny
Joy Crookes
Midas the Jagaban
PinkPantheress
Wes Nelson
Video of the year
Bree Runway - Hot Hot (Directed by Jocelyn Anquetil)
Fredo featuring Dave - Money Talks (Directed by Edem Wornoo)
Little Simz featuring Cleo Sol - Woman (Directed by Little Simz)
M1llionz - Lagga (Directed by Teeeezy C)
Pa Salieu Featuring Backroad Gee - My Family (Directed by Femi Ladi)
Slowthai featuring A$AP Rocky - Mazza (Directed by The Rest)
Best R&B/soul act
Bellah
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Sault
Tiana Major9
WSTRN
Best grime act
Bugzy Malone
Chip
D Double E
Frisco
Ghetts
Skepta
Best hip-hop act
Dave
D-Block Europe
Fredo
Little Simz
Potter Payper
Slowthai
Best drill act
Central Cee
Digga D
Headie One
K Trap
Loski
M1llionz
Russ Millions
SR
Tion Wayne
Unknown T
Best international act
Doja Cat
Drake
Kanye West
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Polo G
Rema
Skillibeng
Wizkid
Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna)
Best performance in a TV show/film
Ashley Thomas as Henry in Them
Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in Snowfall
Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton in Judas & the Black Messiah
Letitia Wright as Altheia Jones-LeCointe in Small Axe
Micheal Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe
Best media personality
Charlene White
Chunkz & Yung Filly
Harry Pinero
Henrie Kwushue
Julie Adenuga
Maya Jama
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Nella Rose
Zeze Millz
Best gospel act
CalledOut Music
CeCe Winans
Guvna B
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
S.O.
Best African music act
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
CKay
Davido
King Promise
NSG
Rema
Tems
Tiwa Savage
Wizkid
Best reggae act
Lila Ike
Popcaan
Sean Paul
Shenseea
Skillibeng
Spice
Best jazz act
Alfa Mist
Blue Lab Beats
Emma-Jean Thackray
Jacob Collier
Nubiyan Twist
Sons of Kemet
Best producer
Gotcha
JAE5
Juls
M1OnTheBeat
P2J
TSB