Bella Hadid: 'I've had breakdowns and burnouts'
Supermodel Bella Hadid has spoken out about her mental health "rollercoaster" of "breakdowns and burnouts".
In an Instagram post to her 47 million followers, she urged anyone struggling to remember "you're not alone".
Bella, 25, has previously spoken about battling severe depression and anxiety since she was a teenager.
This time, she was responding to a Willow Smith video about insecurity and anxiety, saying Willow's words made her feel "less alone."
She shared a clip from Willow's video alongside a series of photos of herself in tears.
"Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone," the model wrote in the caption.
"I've had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it.
In January Bella said she took a break from social media to focus on improving her mental health.
And in 2019, she shared a message of support with followers to mark Mental Health Awareness Day, saying it was "a struggle that I know a majority of us have dealt with in the past or are dealing with currently".
She added that her mental health issues at the time did not "consume me as much as before", but added she experienced "bad days along with the good."
Mental health charity Mind estimates one in six people in England will experience a common mental health problem, such as anxiety and depression, in any given week in England.
'It does get better'
She also hinted at mental health struggles in a reality show about her mother, Yolanda Hadid, saying she would "black out" when walking in a catwalk show.
In her new post, Bella also shared some advice for fans who may be having a hard time with their own mental health.
"I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point," she said.
"There is always room for it to start up again, but for me it's always been nice to know that even if it's a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment."