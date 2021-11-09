Chvrches: 'It's inevitable – we're going to score a video game'
By Vikki Blake and Steffan Powell
Newsbeat reporters
- Published
Chvrches say it's "inevitable" they'll score a full video game in the future.
The band have previously contributed their music to games including Grand Theft Auto V, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Forza, and Death Stranding.
Now, the Scottish band say they're now looking for "the kind of project where music has a pivotal role".
"I think that it's inevitable that we're going to score a game at some point," Martin Doherty tells BBC Sounds' Press X to Continue podcast.
"We went from Mirror's Edge to Death Stranding until all of our passion was in the gaming industry," Martin continues.
"We're not going to stop making records or putting out songs.
"But it's only a matter of time until we find a gaming project that's longer-form that we can really sink our teeth into - especially with Iain [Cook's] background and film composition.
'You have to understand games'
He believes Chvrches have "the pedigree" to really connect with music they producing for video games.
"In order to really score games, you have to understand games, and you won't meet two more game-obsessed musicians," he adds.
The band want to do more than make a soundtrack or simply providing background music.
For Iain, his dream project would be working on a game where the player is making, or influencing, the pattern and tempo of the in-game music.
"I think what I'd be looking for personally is the kind of project where music has more of a pivotal role - where music can be really part of the experience rather than just a backdrop to somebody's story," explains Iain.
"If you think about games like Tetris Effect where you're actually making, or in some way are influencing, the music with your gameplay - Rez, of course, is probably the best-known one - I love that.
"The faster and better you play, the more the music develops - I love stuff like that, where it actually becomes part of the experience and part of the emotion of playing the game."
No 'patience' to make games
But despite once making plans to make his own game, Iain says he's happy to "leave that to the professionals".
"There was a point when I was trying to get my head around using in-game development software to just make a nice, simple shoot-em-up," he says.
"This was going to be something to do on tour, you know - sitting in the bunk learning about this stuff.
"But I don't really know that I have the patience to learn that whole other art form, you know? I want to learn about being a better musician."
The band play games on their tour bus, and for Martin, he describes himself as a "lifer" Destiny player.
"It's not just that I'm obsessed with the game - which I am - and it's not just that it's the best gunplay," he says.
"It's that I've built up such a community of friends on there - especially during the pandemic - that they become an extension of your social group.
"Watching that game grow and develop over the last seven years has been really an interesting and fun thing."
But frontwoman Lauren Mayberry doesn't share the gaming bug with her bandmates.
"She tries to sleep as far away from the back lounge as possible," laughs Martin.
"She's not really interested in it at all. I feel like if gaming doesn't get you early, then it might never get you."