Zayn Malik files 'no contest' plea to harassment charges
- Published
Zayn Malik has filed a "no contest" plea to four counts of harassment.
A court in Pennsylvania says the singer attended court on 27 October and pleaded guilty to all four counts.
Zayn says rather than plead guilty he "agreed to not contest" the charges, which he says related to an argument with a family member of Gigi Hadid's.
In a separate allegation that he does not appear to have been formally charged with, the singer denied hitting the model's mum, Yolanda Hadid.
A no contest plea means Zayn won't fight the charge in court and can be sentenced as if convicted.
But since it's not an admission of guilt, it can't be used to get a conviction in any other case.
Zayn, 28, and Gigi, 26, started dating in 2015, and had their daughter Khai in 2020.
US showbiz website TMZ reports they are no longer together.
The harassment charges relate to an incident on 29 September, another court document says.
In a statement on Twitter, the former One Direction singer said: "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in.
"A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.
"In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."
Newsbeat has contacted Zayn, Yolanda and Gigi for a comment, but they haven't yet responded.