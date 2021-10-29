Zayn Malik denies assault of Gigi Hadid's mum Yolanda Hadid
Zayn Malik has "adamantly" denied assault of Gigi Hadid's mum, Yolanda Hadid.
The former One Direction singer told TMZ claims that he hit Yolanda Hadid are "false allegations".
Zayn Malik didn't directly address the allegations in a statement posted on Twitter, but he did ask for privacy and said he hoped for "healing for all involved".
Yolanda has not commented in public yet.
Gigi Hadid also asked for privacy for herself and their daughter in a separate statement given to E! News.
Zayn's statement to TMZ read: "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."
In his post on Twitter, he wrote: "I had agreed not to contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's.
"Despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press."
Zayn, 28, and Gigi, 26, started dating in 2015, and had their daughter Khai in 2020. TMZ reports they are no longer together.
In Gigi's statement, her representative said she is "solely focused on the best for Khai".
Newsbeat contacted Zayn, Yolanda and Gigi for a comment, but they haven't yet responded.