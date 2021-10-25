Steve Allen apologises to Strictly's Tilly Ramsay after calling her 'chubby'
A radio presenter who called Tilly Ramsay a "chubby little thing" live on air has apologised to the Strictly Come Dancing star.
Newsbeat's been told Steve Allen got in touch with her last week to say sorry.
It's after the CBBC presenter, 19, posted a statement on Instagram calling the comments a "step too far".
She was supported online from her Strictly co-stars and other celebrities.
Allen had read out a comment from a listener telling him Tilly - who is the daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay - was taking part in Celebrity MasterChef Australia as well as Strictly.
He responded: "Is she? Well, she can't blimming well dance, I'm bored with her already.
"She's a chubby little thing, isn't she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad's cooking, I should imagine."
The 19-year-old directly addressed Allen's comments in an Instagram post saying she "won't tolerate people that think it's okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone's weight and appearance".
She said she tries not to pay attention to what's written or said about her, but being "called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far".
Former Love Island star Dr Alex George - now a government youth mental health ambassador - said he was "absolutely horrified".
In a letter posted on his Instagram to Allen's employer LBC, he called on the broadcaster to "recognise just how damaging such comments about someone's weight are".
Continuing "the discussion about a young person's weight live on air is not acceptable".
Ramsay says she's faced comments about her appearance in the past and that although she is learning to accept herself, words can still hurt.
Her and dance partner Nikita Kuzmin came third on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard on Saturday, scoring 36 points.
She took to Instagram, to thank her followers for "all the amazing support this past week".
Newsbeat have contacted her management for a comment.