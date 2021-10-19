Octavian: BBC Sound of 2019 winner announces he's quitting music
Rapper Octavian, who won the BBC's Sound of 2019 award, has announced he's quitting music.
In 2020 an album release was scrapped, and he was dropped by his record label, after allegations of physical and mental abuse by his ex-girlfriend.
He strongly denied the allegations at the time and said he was dealing with the matter "legally and properly".
This week he wrote on Instagram that he is "not in a good place" and that "all this negativity is draining."
"Thank you for your patience. Forever grateful. Going away for now. Will see you soon," he wrote.
The rapper and his label parted ways in November 2020.
Posting on Twitter and Instagram, the musician's ex-partner claimed he "frequently kicked and punched" her during their three-year relationship.
A spokesperson for Black Butter Records told Newsbeat at the time: "We at Black Butter have taken the decision not to continue working with Octavian and we will not be releasing his album.
"We do not condone domestic abuse of any kind and we have suggested Octavian seeks professional help at this time."
Stopped all work
His ex-partner posted a thread on Twitter, including a video and photos, saying she was subject to physical, verbal and psychological abuse during their relationship. She alleges violence including being kicked in the stomach.
Octavian acknowledged at the time on his own Instagram that she was his ex-girlfriend and said he broke up with her. In a separate, longer video reposted by another account he said he had never been abusive.