Squid Game beats Bridgerton to Netflix top spot

Published
Image source, Netflix

Squid Game has officially become Netflix's biggest ever series launch.

The Korean drama was watched by 111 million users in its first 28 days, knocking Bridgerton (82 million) off the top spot.

Netflix counts a view as anyone who's watched two minutes of an episode.

It shows the streaming giant's aim to make more international shows has been a huge success. Netflix chief Minyoung Kim told CNN Squid Game "has broken through beyond our wildest dreams".

The nine-part series, which debuted in September, tells the story of a group of misfits taking part in a series of children's playground games.

There's a prize of 45.6bn Korean won (£28m) up for grabs, which doesn't sound too bad until you realise if you lose, you get killed.

