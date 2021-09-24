Chris Pratt, Jack Black to star in new Super Mario Bros movie
You'll be hearing an A-list cast of voices when the new Super Mario Bros animated film comes out.
Chris Pratt will be saying "it's-a-me" playing the title character Mario, with Charlie Day as his sibling Luigi.
The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach, with supervillain Bowser voiced by Jack Black.
Seth Rogen will be Donkey Kong, in the film scheduled to be released in December 2022.
On Instagram, Chris Pratt reacted saying "dreams come true" that he gets to be the voice of Italian plumber Mario, recalling that he played the original game as a kid.
The producers said that each actor was cast for their ability to capture the unique spirit of each of their iconic characters.
"Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture," said producer Chris Meledandri, adding they wanted to bring these characters to life unlike any film they've made before.
Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto said he hoped this would be "a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game".
Cast list:
- Chris Pratt as Mario
- Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach
- Charlie Day as Luigi
- Jack Black as Bowser
- Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
- Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
- Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
- Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek
- Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike