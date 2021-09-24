BBC News

The Magic Circle appoints its youngest, and first female, president

Published
Related Topics
image source, Megan Swanna
image captionMegan says the trick she's asked most often to perform it to make other people's bosses disappear

Times have changed in the magic industry. Tricks aren't just about sawing people in half these days - they also teach people about climate change.

It's different at the top too - a 28-year-old woman has been elected president of The Magic Circle.

It's the first time a woman has held the title in its 116 year history.

Megan Swann is now the president of the organisation, founded in 1905, for British magicians.

She's also its youngest.

'Magic has definitely changed'

The Magician's Circle is built on one main rule that its members can never reveal the secrets of their tricks - and until 1991, one of its other rules was that women couldn't even join, let alone be president.

But Megan believes its sexist reputation is starting to change.

"I think many people do still have this slightly outdated image of the male magician in top hat and tails and pulling rabbits out of the hat," she tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

"Magic has definitely changed. There are some amazing magicians out there of all different ages, and races and genders.

"Over the last few years, especially I've noticed a real growth in the younger members."

Magic tricks and climate change

She says that celebrity tricksters such as David Blaine and Dynamo have made magic cool again.

But Megan doesn't perform like these A-listers, she uses her skills to share a message about climate change, in what she describes as "environmental magic."

figure captionWarning: Third party content may contain adverts

"I generally teach people about environmental issues and how we can help through magic tricks," she says.

"So I do things on climate change, waste, ocean pollution and deforestation, all through magic."

"It's a really good communication tool and a really good way of engaging people. It can be quite a depressing topic otherwise."

figure captionWarning: Third party content may contain adverts

Like every industry - especially the performing arts - the past 18 months have been a struggle for magicians, who've been unable to work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Megan says it's a "major challenge" to get back to "some kind of normality" and for her, she's getting back to it with a new title of - what is essentially - the Dumbledore of British magicians.

"It's such an amazing honour, I can't quite believe that I'm the person that has a magic circle," Megan adds.

"And to have made history in the process as well. It's just it's even better. It's the icing on the cake."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.

Related Topics

More on this story