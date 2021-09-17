The Activist: Priyanka Chopra 'sorry' for role on reality show
Actress Priyanka Chopra has said activism reality TV show The Activist "got it wrong" and has apologised for her planned role as a judge.
The Activist was a challenge show for people involved in health, education and environmental issues to win a place at the G20 summit.
The makers have issued an apology for the show's format.
When the presenters were announced, there was backlash online - which Priyanka says she "heard".
"I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week," she wrote, in a note posted on her social media channels.
"The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you.
"The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly."
Couldn’t they just give the money it’s going to take to pay this UNBELIEVABLY expensive talent and make this show, directly to activist causes? Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving a fraction of the much needed money away in a “prize…?” People are dying. https://t.co/GLCUZcGgfb— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 10, 2021
I'm confused: Is this an advanced Marxist critique to expose how competition for money and attention pits activists against each other + undermines deep change?— Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) September 9, 2021
The show, which has already been filmed, will now be remade as a documentary, with the same activists who took part in the reality show format.
'We apologise to the activists'
US TV network CBS and makers Live Nation and Global Citizen said in a joint statement the show format "distracts" from the activists' work.
"Global activism centres on collaboration and cooperation, not competition. We apologise to the activists, hosts, and the larger activist community - we got it wrong," said Global Citizen.
"It is our responsibility to use this platform in the most effective way to realize change and elevate the incredible activists dedicating their lives to progress all around the world.
An additional comment, from Global Citizen, CBS and Live Nation, added: "It has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day.
"The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort."
'Activists work without fanfare'
The statement ends by saying: "Activists and community leaders around the world work every day, often without fanfare, to advance protections for people, communities, and our planet.
"We hope that by showcasing their work we will inspire more people to become more involved in addressing the world's most pressing issues. We look forward to highlighting the mission and lives of each of these incredible people."
The show's hosts, Usher, Julianne Hough and Priyanka Chopra were announced last week.
When details of the show were revealed, criticism began to grow online as the show was compared to the likes of Black Mirror or The Hunger Games.
It prompted Julianne Hough to post on Instagram about the show, where she said "the judging aspect of the show missed the mark".
Usher has not commented on the show's criticism on social media.